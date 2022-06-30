UrduPoint.com

Iron Ore Futures Close Lower

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Iron ore futures close lower

DALIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) --:Iron ore futures closed lower on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for September 2022 delivery dipped 18 Yuan (about 2.68 U.S. Dollars) to close at 791 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 903,774 lots, with a turnover of about 70.99 billion yuan.

Related Topics

Exchange Dalian Commodity Exchange September Billion

Recent Stories

PTI to challenge LHC's verdict for Punjab CM elect ..

PTI to challenge LHC's verdict for Punjab CM election before SC

9 minutes ago
 Hina Khar calls for easing sanctions on Afghanista ..

Hina Khar calls for easing sanctions on Afghanistan

20 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to remove all impediments to fac ..

Govt taking steps to remove all impediments to facilitate investors: PM

30 minutes ago
 Babar, Rizwan and Afridi get top deals for white, ..

Babar, Rizwan and Afridi get top deals for white, red-ball cricket

39 minutes ago
 Sindh Police to Bring Dua Zehra to Karachi for med ..

Sindh Police to Bring Dua Zehra to Karachi for medical examination

1 hour ago
 Process of reforms initiated in different sectors ..

Process of reforms initiated in different sectors to facilitate people: Salman S ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.