Iron ore futures close lower

DALIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) --:Iron ore futures closed lower on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for September 2022 delivery dipped 18 Yuan (about 2.68 U.S. Dollars) to close at 791 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 903,774 lots, with a turnover of about 70.99 billion yuan.