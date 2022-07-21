Iron ore futures close lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DALIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) APP):Iron ore futures closed lower on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for September 2022 delivery dipped 2 Yuan (about 30 U.S.

cents) to close at 657 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 955,155 lots, with a turnover of about 61.94 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.