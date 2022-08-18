UrduPoint.com

Iron Ore Futures Close Lower

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Iron ore futures close lower

DALIAN,AUg- 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Iron ore futures closed lower on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for January 2023 delivery dipped 28 Yuan (about 4.13 U.S. Dollars) to close at 678.5 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 1,055,605 lots, with a turnover of about 73.03 billion yuan.

Related Topics

Exchange Dalian Commodity Exchange January Billion

Recent Stories

HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its foot ..

HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its footprint in Pakistan

57 minutes ago
 Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleg ..

Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleged role in extortion case

1 hour ago
 ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqual ..

ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqualification of Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-af ..

PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-affected areas

2 hours ago
 Shahbaz Gill undergoes medical tests at PIMS

Shahbaz Gill undergoes medical tests at PIMS

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.