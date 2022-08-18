Iron ore futures close lower

DALIAN,AUg- 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Iron ore futures closed lower on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for January 2023 delivery dipped 28 Yuan (about 4.13 U.S. Dollars) to close at 678.5 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 1,055,605 lots, with a turnover of about 73.03 billion yuan.