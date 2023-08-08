Open Menu

IRPS Grants Saudi Scientific Poster 1st Place

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2023 | 03:00 PM

IRPS grants Saudi scientific poster 1st place

Riyadh, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The scientific poster submitted by the Saudi food and Drug Authority (SFDA) at the 11th International Topical Meeting on Industrial Radiation and Radioisotope Measurement Applications (IRRMA-11), which was held in Italy under the auspices of the International Radiation Physics Society (IRPS) from July 23 to 28, won first place among 38 posters from participating bodies.

The poster presented the "National Diagnostic Reference Levels" project that SFDA and several specialists in the field worked on to establish limits and levels of radiation doses to ensure that patients are not exposed to unjustified doses during medical imaging.

Related Topics

Saudi Italy July From

Recent Stories

Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 202 ..

Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 2023

19 seconds ago
 Fujairah Ruler issues Resolution appointing Execut ..

Fujairah Ruler issues Resolution appointing Executive Director of Fujairah Cultu ..

29 seconds ago
 DoE launches building safety inspections for lique ..

DoE launches building safety inspections for liquefied petroleum gas systems

45 minutes ago
 Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series 'Taali' goes vi ..

Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series 'Taali' goes viral

56 minutes ago
 New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' a ..

New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' ahead of Pakistan's Independenc ..

1 hour ago
 Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotiv ..

Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotive products made from up to 70% ..

2 hours ago
DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to stre ..

DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to strengthen collaborative action ag ..

2 hours ago
 DXB LIVE marks 20% business growth in H1 2023

DXB LIVE marks 20% business growth in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 DEWA employees recorded 12,587 volunteer hours in ..

DEWA employees recorded 12,587 volunteer hours in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 PM launches health insurance card scheme for worki ..

PM launches health insurance card scheme for working journalists, artists

2 hours ago
 US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's ar ..

US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's arrest

3 hours ago
 Elections scheduled o be held this year in Nov, sa ..

Elections scheduled o be held this year in Nov, says Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous