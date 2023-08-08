IRPS grants Saudi scientific poster 1st place

Riyadh, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The scientific poster submitted by the Saudi food and Drug Authority (SFDA) at the 11th International Topical Meeting on Industrial Radiation and Radioisotope Measurement Applications (IRRMA-11), which was held in Italy under the auspices of the International Radiation Physics Society (IRPS) from July 23 to 28, won first place among 38 posters from participating bodies.

The poster presented the "National Diagnostic Reference Levels" project that SFDA and several specialists in the field worked on to establish limits and levels of radiation doses to ensure that patients are not exposed to unjustified doses during medical imaging.