IS ambush kills 13 loyalist fighters in Syria: monitor

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :At least 13 fighters loyal to the Syrian government were killed Saturday in an Islamic State group ambush in the country's east, a war monitor said.

The attack by the jihadist group killed "at least 13 members of a local pro-regime group and wounded others", the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, adding that it took place in the Masrib area, in the west of Deir Ezzor province.