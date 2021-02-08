UrduPoint.com
IS Ambush Kills 26 Pro-regime Fighters In East Syria: Monitor

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

IS ambush kills 26 pro-regime fighters in east Syria: monitor

Beirut, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamic State group on Monday ambushed a regime convoy in eastern Syria, killing at least 26 fighters, a Britain-based war monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the early morning ambush in the province of Deir Ezzor came as the convoy combed the area for jihadists.

"Violent clashes between the two sides led to large human losses," it said, calling the toll from fighting the "largest since the start of the year".

