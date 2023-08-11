Open Menu

IS Attack On Syria Army Bus Kills 26 Soldiers: Monitor

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2023 | 04:50 PM

IS attack on Syria army bus kills 26 soldiers: monitor

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :At least 26 soldiers have been killed in war-torn Syria's east, a monitor said on Friday, the deadliest in a new wave of attacks blamed on Islamic State group jihadists.

Despite losing their last piece of territory in Syria in 2019, IS has maintained hideouts in the vast Syrian desert from which it has carried out ambushes and hit-and-run attacks.

IS "members targeted a military bus" in Deir Ezzor province on Thursday, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

"The number of dead has risen to 26" soldiers, it said, revising an earlier toll of 23 and calling it the extremists' deadliest attack on government forces this year.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Syria 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Committee drives preparations for 2023 FNC ..

Sharjah Committee drives preparations for 2023 FNC elections

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs marks International Youth Day with s ..

Dubai Customs marks International Youth Day with session on sustainable developm ..

26 minutes ago
 SC declares 2023 Review Act unconstitutional

SC declares 2023 Review Act unconstitutional

2 hours ago
 DEWA qualifies youth to achieve sustainable develo ..

DEWA qualifies youth to achieve sustainable development and bright and green fut ..

2 hours ago
 PSX rises as MSCI adds stocks to Frontier Market I ..

PSX rises as MSCI adds stocks to Frontier Market Index

2 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate visits Barbados, meets w ..

COP28 President-Designate visits Barbados, meets with Prime Minister, leaders of ..

3 hours ago
ADNIC reports net profit of AED204.4 million in H1 ..

ADNIC reports net profit of AED204.4 million in H1 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 COP28, Coursera partner to expand access to climat ..

COP28, Coursera partner to expand access to climate literacy education for globa ..

3 hours ago
 Arab Youth Centre announces members of 2nd edition ..

Arab Youth Centre announces members of 2nd edition of ‘Young Arab Pioneers’

3 hours ago
 SBP to issue Rs100 coin to 10th anniversary of CPE ..

SBP to issue Rs100 coin to 10th anniversary of CPEC

4 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan ahead of electi ..

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan ahead of elections: PM Shehbaz

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous