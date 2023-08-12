IS attack on Syria army bus kills 26 soldiers: monitor

(@FahadShabbir)

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :At least 26 soldiers have been killed in an Islamic State group assault in eastern Syria, a monitor said Friday, the deadliest in a new wave of attacks blamed on the militants.

Despite losing their last piece of territory in Syria in 2019, IS has maintained hideouts in the vast Syrian desert from which it has carried out ambushes and hit-and-run attacks.

IS "members targeted a military bus" in Deir Ezzor province on Thursday, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

"The number of dead has risen to 26" soldiers, it said, calling it the extremists' deadliest attack on government forces this year.

The militants surrounded the bus in the desert near Mayadeen in Deir Ezzor province and opened fire, the Observatory added.

Eleven other soldiers were wounded, with some in critical condition, said the Britain-based group which relies on a network of sources inside Syria.

IS claimed the attack later Friday, saying it had carried out an ambush "on two military buses", targeting them "with heavy weapons and rocket-propelled grenades" and setting one on fire, according to a statement from the extremists' Amaq news agency.

Syrian state news agency SANA said the "terrorist attack" had caused a number of military casualties, citing an unidentified army source.

Syrian government forces and allied armed groups deployed in the area were on high alert on Friday, the Observatory reported.