IS Claims Attack That Killed Seven Burkina Soldiers

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 02:00 AM

IS claims attack that killed seven Burkina soldiers

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamic State group on Friday claimed an attack that killed seven soldiers at their base in Burkina Faso, according to the US group SITE that monitors extremist groups.

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) did not claim responsibility however for a simultaneous assault Tuesday on the nearby city of Arbinda that left 35 civilians dead, including 31 women.

The overall death toll of 42 was one of the highest suffered in Burkina Faso since jihadist violence erupted there five years ago, and President Roch Marc Christian Kabore declared two days of national mourning.

An ISWAP suicide driver blew up his vehicle at the base, which was then attacked "by more than 200 heavily armed individuals in pick-up trucks and on motorcycles," a security source told AFP.

Intense fighting that lasted several hours "killed seven elements" among the Burkina troops, according to the ISWAP message that SITE translated from the original Arabic.

ISWAP is a breakaway faction of the Nigerian jihadist group Boko Haram.

Since 2015, increasingly deadly attacks in the country have killed around 750 people according to an AFP count, and forced 560,000 people from their homes according to UN figures.

The entire Sahel region, especially Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, is confronting a relentless wave of jihadist attacks with help from Western countries, but has not managed to stem the bloodshed.

