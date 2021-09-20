UrduPoint.com

IS Claims Attacks Against Taliban In Jalalabad: Statements

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 12:10 AM

IS claims attacks against Taliban in Jalalabad: statements

Beirut, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) claimed weekend attacks against the Taliban in the Afghan city of Jalalabad, in two statements carried by IS's propaganda arm Amaq.

The group claimed "three separate bomb attacks" targeting three "Taliban vehicles" in Jalalabad on Saturday, and another "bomb attack" Sunday on "a Taliban vehicle".

The eastern city is the capital of Nangarhar province, the heartland of the Islamic State group's Afghanistan branch, rivals of the Taliban. IS-K also claimed responsibility for a bloody attack that killed more than 100 people at Kabul airport at the end of August.

