IS claims deadly suicide attack on Kabul wedding

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :The Islamic State group on Sunday claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a wedding in Kabul which Afghan authorities said killed at least 63 people.

IS said one of its fighters blew himself up at a "large gathering" in Kabul while others "detonated a parked explosives-laden vehicle" when security forces arrived, in a statement posted on the Telegram messaging app.