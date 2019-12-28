UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IS Claims Execution Of 11 Christians In Nigeria

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

IS claims execution of 11 Christians in Nigeria

Kano, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Jihadists aligned to the Islamic State group have released a video claiming to show the execution of 11 Christians in restive northeast Nigeria.

The footage posted online late Thursday by IS-linked propaganda arm Amaq showed 11 blindfolded men being shot and stabbed by jihadists from the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) at an undisclosed location.

"This is a message to Christians all over the world," said a masked man in the one-minute video.

He claimed the killings were in reprisal for the death of IS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and his spokesman.

IS leader Baghdadi committed suicide in October to avoid capture during a US special forces raid on his hideout in the province of Idlib in northwest Syria.

In recent months, ISWAP has intensified its attacks on Christians, security personnel and aid staff, setting up roadblocks on highways and conducting searches.

The United Nations on Tuesday condemned the "increasing practice by armed groups to set up checkpoints targeting civilians" in the northeast of Nigeria.

On Sunday, the jihadists killed six people and abducted five others including two aid workers when they intercepted vehicles on a highway on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

One of the detainees in the video who identified himself as a school teacher said all the 11 hostages were Christians and appealed to the Nigerian government to secure their release.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari said Friday he was "saddened and shocked by the death of innocent hostages in the hands of remorseless, godless, callous gangs of mass murderers".

"We should, under no circumstance, let the terrorists divide us by turning Christians against Muslims because these barbaric killers don't represent islam," he said in a statement.

Buhari pledged to "continue to intensify our efforts towards strengthening international cooperation and collaboration to break the backbone of these evil doers".

The decade-long jihadist insurgency in northeast Nigeria has killed over 36,000 people and displaced around two million, according to the United Nations.

The violence has spread to neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting a regional military coalition to fight the militants.

ISWAP pledged allegiance to Baghdadi in 2016 and split from the main insurgent group Boko Haram.

It stepped up attacks on military outposts and troops in mid-2018, but has increasingly begun targeting civilians.

The Nigerian government has repeatedly said that the insurgency is defeated but the jihadists maintain the ability to strike across swathes of territory.

Related Topics

Militants World United Nations Syria Vehicles Suicide Split Man Maiduguri Idlib Chad Cameroon Niger Nigeria October Sunday 2016 Muslim Christian All From Government Allied Rental Modarba Million

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives UAQ Ruler, Hamed bin Zayed

30 minutes ago

President, Prime Minister, FM grieved over loss of ..

42 minutes ago

Hundreds join final Gaza-Israel border protests fo ..

42 minutes ago

Air, sea, ground search for Hawaii copter with 7 a ..

42 minutes ago

George Michael's sister dies on anniversary of pop ..

42 minutes ago

Female star Sherrock's world darts run ends

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.