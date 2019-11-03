UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Mali Attacks On 50 Soldiers

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 09:40 AM

IS claims responsibility for deadly Mali attacks on 50 soldiers

Bamako, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :The Islamic State on Saturday claimed responsibility for a devastating raid that killed 49 Malian troops as well as a blast that led to the death of a French soldier who became the latest casualty in the conflict-torn region.

The strikes underscored the fragility of an area straddling several West African countries battling increasing militants violence that has claimed hundreds of lives.

Friday's assault on a Malian military outpost at Indelimane in the eastern Menaka region near Niger killed 49 soldiers, wounded three and left 20 survivors, the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) said Saturday.

"Soldiers of the caliphate attacked a military base where elements of the apostate Malian army were stationed in the village of Indelimane," the IS said in a statement on its social media channels.

On Saturday, French corporal Ronan Pointeau, 24, died after an armoured vehicle in which he was travelling hit an improvised explosive device (IED) near the city of Menaka, a French defence ministry statement said.

The IS late Saturday also claimed responsibility for that, saying its fighters had "detonated an explosive device on a French army convoy in the Indelimane area".

Pointeau and his colleagues were escorting a convoy between the cities of Gao and Menaka.

"This insidious attack shows the importance and bitterness of the fight against armed terrorist groups" in the border region straddling Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, the French defence ministry said.

French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said she would be "visiting Mali very soon to hold discussions with Malian authorities." President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Pointeau and expressed solidarity with the French and African troops fighting in the region.

The Malian government initially said 53 people died in what it described as a "terrorist attack" at Indelimane.

An army officer said troops arrived at the outpost around 5:00 pm on Friday and "took back control of our positions.

"The terrorists carried out a surprise attack at lunchtime. Army vehicles were destroyed, others taken away," he told AFP.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Army Social Media Vehicles Vehicle Died Mali Florence Menaka Gao Burkina Faso Niger Border Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr attends ceremony organised by Sheikh ..

8 hours ago

Flag Day true manifestation of national pride, dig ..

8 hours ago

Manufacturing contributes 12.1 percent to Abu Dhab ..

10 hours ago

Rehber committee abides by its agreement: Shafqat ..

10 hours ago

Russia, SCO States Discuss Switch to Nat'l Currenc ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.