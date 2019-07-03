UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Is Greece's July 7 Vote Last Stand For Tsipras?

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 10:00 AM

Is Greece's July 7 vote last stand for Tsipras?

Athens, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Greeks vote on Sunday in a general election that is the first in the country's post-bailout era, which looks set to oust leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras after a record-setting four years in power.

Greece's first avowed atheist and longest-serving crisis premier, as well as the youngest in over a century, Tsipras is battling to overcome a 10-point deficit in opinion polls, mainly caused by widespread dissatisfaction with his government's tax policies.

Tsipras's Syriza party "broke a number of promises and dashed hopes among party voters. They were forced to follow a policy of austerity" that badly hit the middle class, says political analyst George Flessas.

Tsipras stormed to power in 2015 with promises to eliminate austerity. Instead, Greece's creditors forced him to accept a third bailout following a disastrous six-month negotiation that nearly saw the country pushed out of the euro.

Now, the 44-year-old vows to make "the biggest comeback in modern Greek history", despite suffering successive defeats to conservative challenger Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the last two months.

In campaign speeches, Tsipras has accused Mitsotakis -- who was part of a 2012-2014 crisis government -- of "disastrous" mismanagement that brought hundreds of thousands of job losses and business failures.

Tsipras has touted his Syriza party's track record in reducing unemployment by around eight points and raising the minimum wage for the first time since 2012.

His government also rolled out a batch of last-minute tax cuts in May.

But the majority of the electorate seem unmoved.

"In 2015, Syriza represented hope and political renewal. Now it's a party like any other," says Andreas Tsanavaris, a former party activist.

Christos Maravlis, who voted for the once-radical leftists in 2015, says many will be seeking to "punish Syriza for betraying the Greek people" with false promises.

Tsipras himself in June called for the snap election after a stinging defeat to Mitsotakis's New Democracy party, which secured a margin of nearly 9.5 points in May's European Parliament elections.

New Democracy later carried off the bulk of the country's regions in local elections a few days later.

Related Topics

Election Century Prime Minister Business Parliament Democracy Vote Job George Greece Euro May June Sunday 2015 Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

UAE denies ownership of weapons found in Libya

10 hours ago

IMF's Lagarde 'honored' to be tapped to head Europ ..

9 hours ago

EU summit deal 'done' on top jobs: Luxembourg Prim ..

9 hours ago

Lagarde Relinquishes Role as IMF Chief Amid Nomina ..

9 hours ago

Int'l market to open for Pakistan after signing IM ..

9 hours ago

Lagarde Relinquishes Role as IMF Chief Amid Nomina ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.