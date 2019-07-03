Athens, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Greeks vote on Sunday in a general election that is the first in the country's post-bailout era, which looks set to oust leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras after a record-setting four years in power.

Greece's first avowed atheist and longest-serving crisis premier, as well as the youngest in over a century, Tsipras is battling to overcome a 10-point deficit in opinion polls, mainly caused by widespread dissatisfaction with his government's tax policies.

Tsipras's Syriza party "broke a number of promises and dashed hopes among party voters. They were forced to follow a policy of austerity" that badly hit the middle class, says political analyst George Flessas.

Tsipras stormed to power in 2015 with promises to eliminate austerity. Instead, Greece's creditors forced him to accept a third bailout following a disastrous six-month negotiation that nearly saw the country pushed out of the euro.

Now, the 44-year-old vows to make "the biggest comeback in modern Greek history", despite suffering successive defeats to conservative challenger Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the last two months.

In campaign speeches, Tsipras has accused Mitsotakis -- who was part of a 2012-2014 crisis government -- of "disastrous" mismanagement that brought hundreds of thousands of job losses and business failures.

Tsipras has touted his Syriza party's track record in reducing unemployment by around eight points and raising the minimum wage for the first time since 2012.

His government also rolled out a batch of last-minute tax cuts in May.

But the majority of the electorate seem unmoved.

"In 2015, Syriza represented hope and political renewal. Now it's a party like any other," says Andreas Tsanavaris, a former party activist.

Christos Maravlis, who voted for the once-radical leftists in 2015, says many will be seeking to "punish Syriza for betraying the Greek people" with false promises.

Tsipras himself in June called for the snap election after a stinging defeat to Mitsotakis's New Democracy party, which secured a margin of nearly 9.5 points in May's European Parliament elections.

New Democracy later carried off the bulk of the country's regions in local elections a few days later.