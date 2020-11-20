UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Is It A Boat, Is It A Plane? Team NZ Launch America's Cup 'flying Machine'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 08:30 AM

Is it a boat, is it a plane? Team NZ launch America's Cup 'flying machine'

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The cutting-edge yacht that Team New Zealand will use to defend the America's Cup took to the water in Auckland harbour Friday, with crew members describing it as a "flying machine".

The 23-metre (75-foot) yacht features innovative foil arms, which lift the hull above the surface of the water into the air, reducing drag and increasing racing speed.

Team NZ skipper Glenn Ashby said the vessel -- which is expected to reach speeds of more than 50 knots -- was part racing yacht and part aircraft.

"It is a boat and it has to go through the water, but it's also a flying machine," he said.

"The hairs on the back of your neck stand up when this thing goes in the water and over the next few days and weeks I just can't wait to get out there.

" The yacht is named "Te Rehutai", a Maori expression referring to the strength and energy of the ocean.

The second generation of the AC75 class boat are single hulled and much larger than the 15-metre foiling catamarans used at the last America's Cup in Bermuda in 2017.

The Auckland event will see challengers compete for the Prada Cup in January-February, with the winner then racing TNZ for the America's Cup in March.

The three confirmed challengers are Luna Rossa (ITA), American Magic (USA) and INEOS Team UK (GBR).

Related Topics

USA Water Auckland Ita United Kingdom Bermuda March 2017 Event New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank’s gold reserve up to AED8.961 b ..

9 hours ago

Bruges shelters canal swans from bird flu

8 hours ago

Annual exams from primary to 8th classes to be hel ..

8 hours ago

Watch out, Bryson! South African hits monster 439- ..

8 hours ago

COVID-19 Economic Damage to Linger Long After Pand ..

8 hours ago

US-Swedish Joint Military Drills Unlikely to Stren ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.