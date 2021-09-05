IS jihadist attack kills 13 Iraqi police: medics, security

Kirkuk, Iraq, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Thirteen policemen were killed in an attack by the Islamic State group against a checkpoint near Kirkuk in northern Iraq early Sunday, medical and security sources said.

The attack, to the south of the city, took place just after midnight, a senior Iraqi police officer told AFP. Jihadist cells regularly target the Iraqi army and police in the area, but this attack was one of the IS group's most deadly this year.