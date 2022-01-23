UrduPoint.com

IS-Kurds Battle After Syria Prison Attack Kills Over 120: Monitor

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2022 | 01:40 PM

IS-Kurds battle after Syria prison attack kills over 120: monitor

Hasakeh, Syria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :At least 120 people have been killed in Syria including seven civilians as battles between US-backed Kurdish forces and Islamic State group fighters raged for a fourth day, a war monitor said Sunday.

Fighting began late Thursday with an assault by more than 100 IS insurgents on the Kurdish-run Ghwayran jail in Hasakeh city -- which housed the largest number of jihadists in the country -- marking the group's most significant operation since its "caliphate" was declared defeated in Syria nearly three years ago.

Ongoing battles have seen IS fighters free fellow jihadists and seize weapons stored at the jail, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, in what experts have described as a blatant regrouping attempt.

"At least 77 IS members and 39 Kurdish fighters, including internal security forces, prison guards and counter-terrorism forces have been killed" in violence inside and outside the prison since the start of the attack, the Observatory said.

At least seven civilians have also been killed in the fighting, according to the monitor.

Related Topics

Attack Syria Jail Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

4 hours ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

20 hours ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

20 hours ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

21 hours ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

21 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.