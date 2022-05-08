UrduPoint.com

Is Ukraine Conducting A Sabotage Campaign Inside Russia?

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Washington, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :A deadly fire at an aerospace research institute in Tver, northwest of Moscow. Another blaze at a munitions factory in Perm, more than 1,100 kilometers (680 miles) to the east. And fires in two separate oil depots in Bryansk, near Belarus.

Coincidences, or a sign that Ukrainians or their supporters are mounting a campaign of sabotage inside Russia to punish Moscow for invading their country? Since the blaze at the Central Research Institute of the Aerospace Defense Forces in Tver on April 21, which killed at least 17 people, social media has leapt on every report of a fire somewhere in Russia -- especially at a sensitive location -- as a sign that the country is under covert attack.

No one is claiming responsibility, but analysts say at least some of the incidents, particularly those in Bryansk, point to a possible effort by Kyiv to bring the war to their invaders.

In a post on Telegram, Mykhaylo Podolyak, a senior advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, called the fires "divine intervention.""Large fuel depots periodically burn... for different reasons," he wrote. "Karma is a cruel thing."

