Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina as Category 1 hurricane

Myrtle Beach, United States, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Hurricane Isaias slammed into North Carolina Monday as a category one storm, with winds of up to 85 miles (140 kilometers) an hour, the US National Hurricane Center said.

The storm came ashore in the southern part of the state near Ocean Isle Beach at 11:10 pm (0310 GMT Tuesday).

Meteorologists warned of heavy rain and potentially life-threatening storm surges.