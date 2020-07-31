UrduPoint.com
Isaias Strengthens To Category 1 Hurricane: US Forecaster

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 10:30 AM

Isaias strengthens to Category 1 hurricane: US forecaster

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Isaias strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane as it moved towards the Bahamas and the southern US state of Florida, the National Hurricane Center said early Friday.

The hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour (130 kilometers per hour), the NHC said in a 12:00 am (0400 GMT) advisory.

