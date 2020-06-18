UrduPoint.com
Isco Suffers Thigh Strain, Confirm Real Madrid

Muhammad Irfan 30 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

Isco suffers thigh strain, confirm Real Madrid

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Real Madrid midfielder Isco has sustained a thigh injury, the club announced on Thursday, with the midfielder set to be out for around three weeks.

Isco will sit out Madrid's game at home to Valencia on Thursday night and could miss games against Real Sociedad, Real Mallorca and Espanyol before the end of the month.

The Spaniard has only made 11 league starts this season but enjoyed an extended spell in the team at the start of the year.

Madrid sit five points behind Barcelona at the top of La Liga but can reduce the gap to two by winning their game in hand against Valencia.

