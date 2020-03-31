Ishfaq Majeed Wani, other Kashmiri martyrs remembered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) : Mar 31 (APP):Shaheed-e-Kashmir Ishfaq Majeed Wani changed history of Jammu Kashmir and led a historic people's revolution for freedom. Shaheed-e-Sadaqat Shabir Sideequi was a great son of soil whose sacrifices will always be remembered. Shaheed-e-Hikmat Dr Abdul Ahad Guru and Shaheed-e-Insaf Adv Jaleel Ahmed Andrabi made the people of Jammu and Kashmir feel proud.

This was stated by the acting chairman of Jammu Kashmir liberation front (JKLF) Abdul Hameed Butt while paying them tributes on their martyrdom anniversaries commemorated in Azad Jammu Kashmir and various parts of Pakistan on Monday, While condemning the ongoing oppression unleashed on Kashmiri inmates in the Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir, the JKLF acting chairman said that Kashmiri prisoners including its party chairman who is right now languishing in solitary confinement in Tihar Jail, are being terrorized by so-called biggest democracy. He appealed ICRC and other international human rights organizations to intervene and save the lives of these inmates especially of Yasin Malik. Abdul Hameed Butt on the occasion prayed to Allah for the elevation of the status and abode of these martyrs in Jannah and to accept the sacrifices rendered by these great men.

Terming Shaheed-e-Kashmir ishfaq Majeed Wani, the first commander in chief of JKLF militant wing, as a born revolutionary, the JKLF acting chairman Abdul Hameed Butt said that the days and years of his life from 6th September 1966 to 30th March 1990 are shining marks of his prominence. He said that Ishfaq Majeed Wani was a humble slave of almighty Allah who tried to take his every step for truth and justice. He was a symbol of courage, fearlessness, piousness, and passion, resistance against illegal occupation, injustice and tyranny. JKLF acting chairman said that torture cells, jails and other oppression were not able to deter him from his path and he stood firm for freedom movement till his last breath.

Terming unity and oneness as important keys to success and disunity and confusion as detrimental for the righteous cause, JKLF acting chairman said that in 1990, martyr Ishfaq Majeed Wani led a people's revolution and on its very outset realized the importance of unity of nation. He along with his other friends visited every important leader and personalities, and strived hard to forge unity among them and to a large extent succeed in his endeavor. The main success of the people's revolution for freedom in 1990 was in fact its unique unity and oneness and whole world saw Kashmiris on roads and streets in thousands demanding Freedom with one voice. JKLF acting chairman said that the doctrine of unity and oneness left behind by Shaheed-e-Kashmir Ishfaq Majeed Wani is still relevant and dearer to JKLF and this is why JKLF and its leadership always loves and strives for unity and will always stand for this important ingredient for attaining independence and right to self determination.

JKLF chairman said that JKLF is an ideology and romance for freedom, this is why history finds its leaders right from father of nation Muhammad Maqbool Butt to Shaheed-e-Kashmir Ishfaq Majeed Wani in first row at the time of rendering sacrifice and today when we are recalling the sacrifice of our beloved leader, we reiterate our pledge to take their mission forward at every cost.

JKLF acting chairman said that it was Ishfaq Majeed Wani's gallant leadership in 1988 that gave courage to hundreds and thousands of younth to stand up for the cause of freedom and independence. Ishfaq Majid Wani led this people's revolution in 1990 and changed the 5000 year old history of Kashmir. It was his leadership that unified a nation which was tagged as coward and inactive for a just cause and history bears a witness that thousands of young people followed Ishfaq Majeed Wani and sacrificed their lives for the freedom of their nation and till today this process of sacrifices continues, and on daily basis our young heroes are sacrificing their lives for the righteous cause.

The acting JKLF chief said that bravery, courage and truthfulness were blended in his blood and cold weathers or hot seasons always failed to stop his march towards truth. He said that pass out of Tyndale Biscoe school and high class intellectual Shaheed Ishfaq Majeed was a follower of Quran and Sunnah, a heroic commander, a wise political leader, a refined diplomat, a fiery speaker, a respected student and a great athlete. Above all he was an inspiring personality who had courage to call spade a spade and looked into the eyes of tyrant and oppressors and fought against it with firmness, added Abdul Hameed Butt.

While paying tributes to martyr Shaheed-e-Sadaqat Shabir Ahmad Sidiqi and Dargah Hazratbal martyrs, JKLF acting chairman said that Shaheed Sidiqi sahib was a religious scholar of immense importance and a man of wisdom who strived and sacrificed his life for the freedom of Jammu Kashmir. Sidiqi sahib will also be remembered for his philanthropy work in the field of education and religion. He said that Shaheed Shabir Sideequi changed the course of history and left a mark on it. Butt sahib said that nation of Kashmir is indebted to martyrs like Shaheed-e-Sadqat and whenever history of revolution is written his name will figure in it with golden words. While paying tributes to the two great intellectuals of our nation Shaheed Guru and Shaheed Andrabi, Butt sb said that their matchless role in the freedom movement and their sacrifices has made this nation feel proud. Ends / APP / AHR.