UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ISIS/Da'esh Leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi Killed In Syria: US Media Reports

Muhammad Irfan 22 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 11:50 AM

ISIS/Da'esh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed in Syria: US Media reports

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :A "high value" target believed to be ISIS/Da'esh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a United States (US) raid in Syria Saturday, according to news reports.

US Defence Department officials told the White House Saturday it had "great confidence" that Baghdadi was killed in the raid, Newsweek reported, citing Army sources.

Fox News reported a "well-placed military source" had confirmed to the network that Baghdadi, who reportedly had a US $ 25 million bounty on his head, was killed in the raid.

The White House and US military officials have not commented on these and other accounts.

But Trump posted on Twitter at 9:23 p.m. (06:23 am PST Sunday) that "Something very big has just happened." He posted no further tweets early Sunday.

The White House did say in a press statement that the president would announce "major news" at a press conference scheduled for 9 a.m. Sunday.

President Trump approved the raid targeting Baghdadi, one of America's most sought-after terror targets, several days ago, according to Newsweek.

The CIA assisted in locating the terror leader, CNN reported.

Baghdadi has been in hiding for five years. He became the leader of the militant group in 2010.

A video published in April by al-Furqan, ISIS's media wing, may now be the last recorded image of Baghdadi.

US officials said Baghdadi was wounded in an airstrike in May 2017 and had to relinquish control of the terror group for five months.

Earlier this year, ISIS/Daesh, which has been heavily weakened on the battlefield, made an attempt at a public rations blitz by publishing a series of videos of terror group fighters pledging allegiance to Baghdadi.

The clips were meant to prove "that ISIS/Da'esh has not been defeated and that its militants in several parts of the world remain loyal to their leaders," Voice of America reported earlier in the year.

But the Islamic State has taken heavy losses in recent years, with the US relying on Kurdish militias in the region to help obliterate the terror group.

In January, the group claimed responsibility for an attack in Manbij, Syria, that killed 15, including four Americans.

Trump's decision earlier this month to withdraw US forces from northern Syria — and stand aside as Turkish troops began military operations against Kurdish-held areas — raised concerns that ISIS/Daesh would seize the opportunity.

On Friday, US officials acknowledged that troops were returning to Syria amid concerns that oil fields there could fall into ISIS' hands.

Related Topics

Attack Militants World Army Syria Twitter White House CIA ISIS Oil Trump Manbij United States January April May Sunday 2017 Media From Million

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 27, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Realme launched Pakistanâ€™s real #64MPQuadCameraX ..

11 hours ago

Guardiola wants more from Man City, Silva under fi ..

12 hours ago

Some anchors of private channels were claiming tha ..

12 hours ago

Prime minister greets Hindu citizens on Diwali

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.