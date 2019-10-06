UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Art Festival To Engage Audience From Diverse Backgrounds

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 06:20 PM

Islamabad Art Festival to engage audience from diverse backgrounds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :A two-week long international Islamabad Art Festival (IAF)-2019 would be hosted in several locations in Islamabad from November 18 to 30, engaging an audience from diverse backgrounds and ages in big numbers.

The Festival is being co-curated by famous artist Jamal Shah along with a curatorial team of professionals from visual and performing art.

Talking to APP, he said that art activities of all genres will be held during two-week long art festival. He said that IAF is a project of Pakistan National Council of the Arts and Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Art, lead consortium and institutions committed to the promotion and propagation of art and culture.

He said that IAF-19 aims to bring Pakistan's vibrant young art scene and its innovative and energetic spirit in close contact with International artistic activity to explore cross fertilization of ideas, concerns and challenges.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Young Lead Jamal Shah November All From

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince congratulate winners of ..

51 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council launches ..

52 minutes ago

Gargash, GCC Secretary-General discuss regional is ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Community Development launches &#039;B ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Education, private school groups commi ..

2 hours ago

General Civil Aviation Authority organises youth c ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.