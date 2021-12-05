Islamabad Taste festival concludes featuring, food, music

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :A three-day Islamabad Food and Music Festival titled "Islamabad Taste" on Sunday concluded here at Jinnah Convention Center.

In collaboration with partners Eleven Production organized the event, aiming to promote soft image of the country besides community building and socializing as people from all walks of life visited the event, said a press release issued here.

In this signature food & music festival, 100 plus food stalls were set up to provide different varieties of food tastes to the visitors.

Various government officials and other dignitaries also visited the festival while celebrities and singers including Aima Baig, Mustafa Zahid, Fahad Amin, Sawaiz Amin, Surj RDB, Asim Azhar and Shamoon Ismail performed at evening musical shows.

Sufi night was also organized to entertain the visitors of the three-day festival.

The festivals were an important source of generating business and economic activities and providing a festive environment to the residents of capital city.

The organizer said that Pakistan has great potential to promote tourism and such events would contribute positively towards boosting multi-dimensional tourism, promoting soft image of Pakistan besides community building and socializing as people from all walks of life visited the event.