UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad To Host Next SAARC Summit: Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 02:20 AM

Islamabad to host next SAARC summit: Qureshi

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday said the member countries of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) had unanimously agreed to hold the next summit level meeting in Pakistan.

The decision was taken in a ministerial level meeting of the SAARC countries held here on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session, which was also attended by Foreign Minister Qureshi.

Talking to the newsmen, the foreign minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan would chair the next SAARC summit to be held on mutually convenient dates as proposed by Pakistan.

Qureshi said he proposed the SAARC member countries that the summit level meeting was essential if they really wanted to exploit the region's true potential in tourism, economy and other sectors, and discuss their disputes.

He said all the member states, except India, agreed to hold the next summit level meeting in Pakistan. As India was left isolated it had no option but to endorse the proposal later, he added.

The foreign minister said the last SAARC summit was scheduled to be held in Islamabad in 2016, which could not be held due to Indian objections. However, India this time remained silent in that regard, he added.

He said the SAARC was a forum where the regional countries could discuss disputes and find out their solutions.

Qureshi said he deliberately arrived at the meeting late to avoid listening to to the India foreign minister in protest against the human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

/More

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Protest United Nations Jammu 2016 All Asia

Recent Stories

Five-day weather forecast

7 minutes ago

Jiu-Jitsu Tolerance Championship opens in Al Ain

2 hours ago

Al Zeyoudi wraps up successful participation in UN ..

2 hours ago

UAE re-affirms satisfaction with formation of new ..

2 hours ago

UAE signs visa waiver agreement with Republic of K ..

2 hours ago

Chemical plant fire in northern France threatens S ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.