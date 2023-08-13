Makkah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh on Sunday met with Grand Mufti of Egypt Sheikh Dr. Shawki Allam in Makkah.

Meeting on the sidelines of the Islamic conference titled "Communication with the Departments of Religious Affairs, Ifta and Sheikhdoms in the World", they discussed issues related to the conference and its importance in enhancing cooperation and communication in a way that conveys the message of islam.