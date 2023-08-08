Open Menu

Islamic Affairs Minister Receives Newly Appointed U.S. Ambassador To Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh, received the newly appointed Ambassador of the United States of America to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Michael Ratney, today.

During the meeting, the minister discussed the significant transformations that the Kingdom has experienced under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince.

These transformations encompass various fields, particularly in spreading the principles of moderation, tolerance, and addressing issues of hatred and extremism. In response, the U.S. ambassador expressed his admiration for the remarkable development and transformation taking place in the Kingdom across diverse sectors.

