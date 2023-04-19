Islamic Affairs ministry continues implementing Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' Iftar program in Senegal

Dakar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, represented by the Religious Attaché at the Saudi Embassy in the Republic of Senegal, has continued the implementation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' Iftar Program in Senegal.

The Republic of Senegal is one of 40 countries worldwide included in the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' Iftar Program during the blessed month of Ramadan this year and targeted more than a million people from various social groups.