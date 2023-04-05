Close
Islamic Affairs Ministry Inaugurates Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques' Ramadan Iftar Program For Those Fasting In Sri Lanka

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Islamic Affairs ministry inaugurates Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' Ramadan Iftar program for those fasting in Sri Lanka

Riyadh, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, represented by the Religious Attaché at the Kingdom's Embassy in New Delhi, has inaugurated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud's gift program for holding Iftar for those fasting in the blessed month of Ramadan 2023 in the Republic of Sri Lanka.

The program was inaugurated in the presence of Saudi Ambassador to Colombo Khalid bin Hmoud Al-Qahtani; Director of the Department of Islamic and Cultural Affairs at the Sri Lankan Ministry of Religions Zain Al-Abidin Mohamed Faisal; the religious attaché at the Kingdom's embassy in India, Sheikh Badr bin Nasser Alanzi, and several figures from Islamic centers in Sri Lanka.

On the occasion, Al-Qahtani commended the efforts of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs and the Religious Attaché at the Kingdom's Embassy in New Delhi for implementing the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' Ramadan Iftar program for those fasting in Sri Lanka, emphasizing the importance of the gesture in increasing solidarity among Muslims during the blessed month of Ramadan.

He also said that the program reflects the Saudi Leadership's care and attention accorded to Muslims worldwide and their keenness on enhancing joint Islamic action.

