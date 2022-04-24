UrduPoint.com

Islamic Calligraphy Exhibition Attracts Audience

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Islamic calligraphy exhibition attracts audience

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :An exhibition of Islamic calligraphy to mark the holy month of Ramazan, which will continue till end of Ramzan, was attracting a large number of people from different parts of country specially foreign tourists at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage Lok Virsa.

Lok Virsa is a specialized institute dealing with research, collection, documentation, preservation and dissemination of Pakistan's traditional culture and folk heritage, said senior official Anwar ul Haq.

Interested bonafide calligraphers are invited to send copy of their work along with their brief profile to Lok Virsa.

Terms and conditions are ,Lok Virsa reserves the right to accept or reject any work received from the calligraphers while only framed calligraphic work were being entertained.

The respective calligrapher handed over the work selected by Lok Virsa at the Pakistan National Heritage Museum. The work will be returned to the calligrapher after the exhibition

Related Topics

Pakistan From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

3 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

11 hours ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

11 hours ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

11 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.