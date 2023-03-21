UrduPoint.com

Islamic Calligraphy Goes On Display At PAC

Published March 21, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The Punjab Arts council on Tuesday organised an Islamic calligraphy exhibition of work by Ammara Afhseen featuring exquisite art pieces.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta was the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony.

While addressing the participants of the exhibition, Liaquat Ali Chatta said, "Islamic calligraphy has a very close relationship with the Holy Qur'an ". Quranic verses and surahs were well-used in this style of calligraphy, he said, adding that the young generation was entering the field of painting with critical thinking.

Punjab Arts Council's promotion of the art of calligraphy was commendable, he said and lauded the work of Ammara Afsheen.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that two copies of the Holy Qur'an written by Ammara Afsheen were kept in the Masjid-e-Nabvi. He said writing, reading and listening to the Holy Qur'an was a source of pride for Muslims. He also appreciated Ammara Afsheen for beautifully painting the verses of the Holy Qur'an on canvas.

More than 50 calligraphies of Ammara Afsheen were displayed in the exhibition, which will continue till March 22.

