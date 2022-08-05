UrduPoint.com

Islamic Countries' Envoys, Senior Diplomats Visit Xinjiang

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Islamic countries' envoys, senior diplomats visit Xinjiang

BEIJING, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :A delegation of 32 envoys and senior diplomats from 30 Islamic countries to China visited Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from August 1-4, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Hua Chunying said on Friday.

Ma Xingrui, Secretary of the Party Committee of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, met with the delegation, she said during her regular briefing held here at International Press Center (IPC).

She said that the delegation visited Kashgar, Aksu and Urumqi, visited mosques, Islamic schools, museums, old city renovation, grassroots communities, technology enterprises, green development and rural revitalization projects, and worked with local religious figures and graduates from education and training centers.

They communicated with each other and learned about the real situation of Xinjiang's economic development and prosperity, freedom of religious belief, ethnic unity and harmony, and people living and working in peace and contentment.

"Members of the delegation expressed that the Chinese government adheres to the people-centered approach and has made great achievements in promoting the governance and development of Xinjiang," she added.

The spokesperson said that people of all ethnic groups live in harmony and happiness here, and Muslims have their freedom of religious belief and various rights guaranteed.

What the delegation saw and heard along the way in Xinjiang was completely different from some Western media reports.

Hua Chunying said that Islamic countries had always upheld a just stance on Xinjiang-related issues, adding, through this visit to Xinjiang, the Islamic countries had once again made an objective and fair voice, which fully showed once again that the rumors and lies fabricated by some countries could not cover up the truth, and the sinister attempt to manipulate Xinjiang-related issues to smear China is unpopular and will not succeed.

"We sincerely welcome friends from all over the world to have the opportunity to visit Xinjiang in the future to experience the beauty, harmony and development of Xinjiang," she added.

Related Topics

World Technology Education China Visit Aksu Kashgar Urumqi August Muslim Media All From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

PCB wishes happy Birthday to Dahani

PCB wishes happy Birthday to Dahani

49 minutes ago
 "Let's just say Mehwish and I are hot women," says ..

"Let's just say Mehwish and I are hot women," says Chitrangda Singh

1 hour ago
 PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khal ..

PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khalid Butt

3 hours ago
 Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmir ..

Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmiri resistance: Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Econo ..

U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Economic and Development Assistance ..

3 hours ago
 Vets Care Students Professional Development Progra ..

Vets Care Students Professional Development Programme held at UVAS

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.