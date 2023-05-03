UrduPoint.com

Islamic Jihad Announces Truce After Gaza Rocket Fire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Islamic Jihad announces truce after Gaza rocket fire

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Palestinian freedom fighters group Islamic Jihad announced a truce around Gaza Wednesday, after it traded fire with Israel following the death in Israeli custody of a hunger striker from its ranks.

One Palestinian was killed and five wounded in pre-dawn air strikes Israel carried out in retaliation for alleged rocket fire from Gaza, the territory's health ministry said.

But mediators from Qatar, Egypt and the United Nations succeeded in brokering a return to calm from 4 am (0100 GMT), sources in Islamic Jihad and fellow group Hamas told AFP.

Egypt -- a peace broker between Israel and Palestinian groups in previous conflicts -- corroborated the truce, though Israel did not immediately confirm any agreement.

"We managed to reach a calm with both sides responding to it from this morning," an Egyptian security source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The Israeli army said the last warning sirens sounded near the Gaza border at around 5:30 am (0230 GMT).

