Islamic State 'Beatle' pleads guilty

Alexandria, United States, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Alexanda Kotey, a member of the notorious Islamic State kidnapping cell dubbed the "Beatles," pleaded guilty Thursday in a US court to charges of conspiring to murder four American hostages.

The Federal court in Alexandria, Virginia outside Washington had posted a notice this week for a "change of plea" hearing for Kotey, a former British national and one of two kidnap cell members brought to the United States for trial.

"Kotey has been afforded due process and in the face of overwhelming evidence, he made the independent decision to plead guilty to his crimes," said Raj Parekh, Acting US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, outside the courthouse.

"He has agreed to spend the rest of his life in prison." Kotey, 37, and El Shafee Elsheikh, 33, were flown from Iraq in October to face trial for involvement in the murders of American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and relief workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.

After the two suspects were captured in January 2018 by Syrian Kurdish forces in Syria, they were turned over to US forces in Iraq.

Britain, which initially did not want to put them on trial at home, stripped them of their UK nationality.

But their transfer to the United States was made possible only after the US authorities assured London they would not seek the death penalty in the case.

Appearing from prison before Judge TS Ellis by video link on October 9, both pleaded not guilty.

But on Thursday, Kotey appeared in person and answered "yes" when Ellis asked him, "Are you pleading guilty freely and willingly and voluntarily because you're in fact guilty of these charges?" In pleading guilty, Kotey entered into an agreement to provide all information in his possession about his actions in Syria -- not limited to what is in the indictment -- to the US government, as well as to any foreign government that requests it.

Under the agreement, he will serve 15 years in jail in the United States and then will be extradited to the United Kingdom, where he also faces charges of kidnapping and murdering hostages.

By admitting his guilt, he waived his right to a trial and faces several life sentences without the right to early release.

The families of the four American victims were present in the courtroom. Prosecutor Dennis Fitzpatrick said they had agreed with the change in defense strategy.