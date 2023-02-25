UrduPoint.com

Islamic State Group Claims Deadly Burkina Faso Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Islamic State group claims deadly Burkina Faso attack

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Friday for a deadly attack in Burkina Faso that killed more than 50 troops last week.

In a statement on its Amaq news agency, the jihadist group said its fighters "inflicted massive losses on the ranks of the Burkina Faso forces in an elaborate ambush... last Friday." At least 51 soldiers were killed in the ambush, the army said on Monday, adding that 160 of the assailants died in counter-attacks.

The jihadists said they spotted a convoy of Burkinabe forces trying to advance towards areas they control in Oudalan province near the restive northern border with Mali.

IS fighters burned an armoured vehicle and seized another along with 27 motorbikes, as well as dozens of automatic rifles and a number of rocket-propelled grenades.

Suspected jihadists killed at least 15 soldiers in the same area three days later.

Burkina Faso is battling a jihadist insurgency that spread from Mali in 2015.

The violence has led to more than 10,000 deaths, according to estimates by NGOs. Some two million people have been displaced.

Around 40 percent of the nation's territory lies outside the government's control.

Friday's attack was the deadliest on the security forces since junta leader Captain Ibrahim Traore, 34, took power in late September, vowing to recover territory captured by the jihadists.

Anger within the military at failings in the campaign led to two coups last year.

Related Topics

Attack Army Vehicle Died Mali Same Burkina Faso September Border 2015 From Government Million

Recent Stories

IDEX and NAVDEX Talks explore impact of new techno ..

IDEX and NAVDEX Talks explore impact of new technologies on defence, security in ..

8 minutes ago
 US Congresswoman Greene Says Introduced Resolution ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says Introduced Resolution Requesting Info on Ukraine Ai ..

11 minutes ago
 EU Fails to Agree on 10th Sanction Package Against ..

EU Fails to Agree on 10th Sanction Package Against Russia for 3rd Consecutive Da ..

11 minutes ago
 Germany, France, UK Offer Defense Pact to Zelensky ..

Germany, France, UK Offer Defense Pact to Zelenskyy Amid Push for Peace Talks - ..

12 minutes ago
 Harry Brook's 'special gifts' paying off for Engla ..

Harry Brook's 'special gifts' paying off for England

12 minutes ago
 EU allies cobble together Ukraine tank battalion

EU allies cobble together Ukraine tank battalion

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.