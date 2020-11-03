UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamic State Group Claims Vienna Attack: Propaganda Arm

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 11:50 PM

Islamic State group claims Vienna attack: propaganda arm

Beirut, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Tuesday for a deadly shooting rampage in Vienna the day before, the group said in a statement on its Telegram channels.

The statement identified "a soldier of the caliphate" as being responsible for the assault on Monday night in the Austrian capital that left four people dead.

In a separate statement, accompanied by a photograph of the armed assailant, IS propaganda arm Amaq cited "a gun attack yesterday (Monday) by an Islamic State fighter in the city of Vienna".

Related Topics

Dead Attack Vienna Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler visits SPEA, reviews many educationa ..

26 minutes ago

Govt made agreements with IPPs to reduce prices in ..

13 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Board of Direc ..

26 minutes ago

In Vienna, residents' cherished sense of security ..

13 minutes ago

World Muslim Communities Council condemns terroris ..

41 minutes ago

10th Publishers Conference calls for stringent reg ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.