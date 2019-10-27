Islamic State head Baghdadi believed dead after US strike: US media

(@imziishan)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was believed to be dead after a US military raid in Syria's Idlib region, US media reported early Sunday.

Baghdadi may have killed himself with a suicide vest as US special operations forces descended, media said citing multiple government sources.

He was the target of the secretly planned operation approved by President Donald Trump, officials said.

Officials told ABC news that biometric work was underway to firm up the identification of those killed in the raid.

The White House announced Trump would make a "major statement" Sunday at 9am (1300 GMT), without providing details.