UrduPoint.com

Islamist Rebels Kill 15 In East DR Congo: Local Sources

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 12:40 AM

Islamist rebels kill 15 in east DR Congo: local sources

Beni, DR Congo, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :At least 15 villagers have been killed in two days of attacks attributed to Islamist rebels near Beni in the Democratic Republic of Congo's conflict-plagued east, local representatives said Friday.

The first attack left at least ten dead, including five women, in Mbingi village said Kinos Kathuho, head of a civil society group in neighbouring Mamove.

Four people were also injured, he added.

The second attack, on Friday morning, took place just a kilometre from the first at Mapasana. according to local leader Omar Kalisya.

Five people were killed in that village, he said with several others reported missing.

Houses were torched and shops pillaged, Kalisya added.

In both cases the victims were hacked or shot to death and the sources blamed the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), which the US says is linked to the Islamic State group.

"The situation is serious," Kalisya warned, with residents complaining of a lack of military security in the region, three months after President Felix Tshisekedi proclaimed a state of siege in North Kivu province, which includes Beni, and neighbouring Ituri province.

Tshisekedi resorted on May 6 to the strongest measure he could take under the constitution, in a bid to end the endemic insecurity in the east where massacres and clashes involving armed groups have prevailed since the end of the Second Congo War in 2003The DRC's Catholic Church says the ADF, originally a group of Ugandan Islamist rebels, has killed around 6,000 civilians since 2013,

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Civil Society Beni Congo May Women Church From

Recent Stories

Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure Na ..

Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure National Interests - Deputy Envo ..

22 minutes ago
 Russian Cabinet Approves Up to $1.97Mln in Aid for ..

Russian Cabinet Approves Up to $1.97Mln in Aid for Tajikistan

22 minutes ago
 PSG appear most likely destination for Messi as Ma ..

PSG appear most likely destination for Messi as Man City close door on move

22 minutes ago
 Govt making all out efforts to bring absconder Naw ..

Govt making all out efforts to bring absconder Nawaz back to Pakistan: SAPM Awan ..

22 minutes ago
 Ethiopia threatens to deploy 'entire defensive cap ..

Ethiopia threatens to deploy 'entire defensive capability' after rebel advances

51 minutes ago
 England v India 1st Test scoreboard

England v India 1st Test scoreboard

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.