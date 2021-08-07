Islamist rebels kill 15 in east DR Congo: local sources

(@FahadShabbir)

Beni, DR Congo, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :At least 15 villagers have been killed in two days of attacks attributed to Islamist rebels near Beni in the Democratic Republic of Congo's conflict-plagued east, local representatives said Friday.

The first attack left at least ten dead, including five women, in Mbingi village said Kinos Kathuho, head of a civil society group in neighbouring Mamove.

Four people were also injured, he added.

The second attack, on Friday morning, took place just a kilometre from the first at Mapasana. according to local leader Omar Kalisya.

Five people were killed in that village, he said with several others reported missing.

Houses were torched and shops pillaged, Kalisya added.

In both cases the victims were hacked or shot to death and the sources blamed the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), which the US says is linked to the Islamic State group.

"The situation is serious," Kalisya warned, with residents complaining of a lack of military security in the region, three months after President Felix Tshisekedi proclaimed a state of siege in North Kivu province, which includes Beni, and neighbouring Ituri province.

Tshisekedi resorted on May 6 to the strongest measure he could take under the constitution, in a bid to end the endemic insecurity in the east where massacres and clashes involving armed groups have prevailed since the end of the Second Congo War in 2003The DRC's Catholic Church says the ADF, originally a group of Ugandan Islamist rebels, has killed around 6,000 civilians since 2013,