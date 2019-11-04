Islamists kill four in Mozambique: witnesses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Maputo, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Four people were killed in northern Mozambique, witnesses said Sunday, in an attack they attributed to Islamic extremists operating in the region for the last two years.

The attackers staged the ambush on a lorry near the village of Mumu, in the province of Cabo Delgado, on Saturday, killing the driver and three passengers, said several witnesses contacted by AFP.

Several other people were injured in the attack.

The authorities, who rarely make statements on the unrest in the north of the country, neither confirmed nor denied the attack.

Villagers say a separate attack in the same region Thursday killed 10 people.

Since 2017 Cabo Delgado has suffered a wave of deadly attacks that has killed at least 300 civilians and forced tens of thousands to flee their homes.

The violence has been blamed on a jihadist organisation apparently intent on imposing Islamic Sharia law. The group is usually referred to Al-Shabaab, despite having no known link to the Somali jihadist group of the same name.

The government has deployed significant reinforcements to the province to counter the attacks, which have delayed the development of vast gas reserves discovered in 2010.

