Islamists suffer crushing defeat by liberal parties in Morocco vote

Rabat, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Morocco's long-ruling Islamists have suffered a crushing defeat in parliamentary elections to liberal parties seen as close to the palace, according to provisional results announced on Thursday.

The Justice and Development Party (PJD), which headed the governing coalition for a decade, saw its support collapse from 125 seats in the outgoing assembly to just 12, Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit said during a press briefing following Wednesday's polls.

Former prime minister and PJD leader Abdelilha Benkirane urged the current party boss Saad-Eddine El Othmani to resign, with an official party reaction expected later Thursday.