Islanders games postponed amid Covid outbreak

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :The NHL postponed two New York Islanders games on Saturday after yet another player entered Covid-19 protocols.

The Islanders will be off the ice at least through Tuesday, with games against the New York Rangers on Sunday and the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday to be rescheduled.

The Islanders are next scheduled to host the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

The Islanders, who have lost eight straight games, had six players unavailable because of Covid protocols in a 1-0 defeat against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

The NHL said an additional player had entered the health and safety protocol on Saturday and as many as eight could be unavailable over the next few days.

The league said in a statement there was also the "possibility of additional cases due to spread" so the decision was made in conjunction with the players' union and medical staff to postpone games.

The NHL postponed three games earlier this season due to Covid concerns.