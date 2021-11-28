UrduPoint.com

Islanders Games Postponed Amid Covid Outbreak

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 09:10 AM

Islanders games postponed amid Covid outbreak

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :The NHL postponed two New York Islanders games on Saturday after yet another player entered Covid-19 protocols.

The Islanders will be off the ice at least through Tuesday, with games against the New York Rangers on Sunday and the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday to be rescheduled.

The Islanders are next scheduled to host the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

The Islanders, who have lost eight straight games, had six players unavailable because of Covid protocols in a 1-0 defeat against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

The NHL said an additional player had entered the health and safety protocol on Saturday and as many as eight could be unavailable over the next few days.

The league said in a statement there was also the "possibility of additional cases due to spread" so the decision was made in conjunction with the players' union and medical staff to postpone games.

The NHL postponed three games earlier this season due to Covid concerns.

Related Topics

Rangers San Jose Pittsburgh Philadelphia New York Sunday

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th November 2021

1 hour ago
 Chairman of UAE Football Association participates ..

Chairman of UAE Football Association participates in 31st AFC Congress 2021

9 hours ago
 Police arrest 14 accused, recover drugs

Police arrest 14 accused, recover drugs

9 hours ago
 Positive Signals Appear in Russia-US Cybersecurity ..

Positive Signals Appear in Russia-US Cybersecurity Talks - Ambassador Antonov

9 hours ago
 Antonov: Positive Thing Exists in Russia-US Relati ..

Antonov: Positive Thing Exists in Russia-US Relations, Contacts Becoming Regular

9 hours ago
 President Alvi, Turkmenistan President discuss bil ..

President Alvi, Turkmenistan President discuss bilateral ties, regional situatio ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.