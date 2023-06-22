UrduPoint.com

ISO Technical Committee Honors (SFDA) On Hijamah Safety Controls Project

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2023 | 02:20 AM

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :An international technical committee of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) has honored the Saudi food and Drug Authority (SFDA) for its success in leading the project of "Traditional Chinese Medicine — Safety Controls for cupping devices (hijamah tools) ISO 5227." This came in the presence of experts from China, South Korea, Japan, Russia, Canada, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, and other ISO member states during the committee's annual meeting in Shanghai, China.

Meeting participants viewed and discussed the proposals of the SFDA on multiple axes related to the field of work and plans of the technical committee and its working groups.

Also, participants discussed draft international standard projects included in the work program of the committee, which are related to medical devices and technologies used in complementary and alternative medicine.

Specialists from the Saudi authority represent the Kingdom in the work of 18 ISO international committees in light of the SFDA's objectives to enhance global leadership within its strategic plan.

