Isolated and unpopular, Macron marks one year since re-election

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Isolated at home and alienating allies abroad, French President Emmanuel Macron marks one year since his re-election on Monday pursued by pot-bashing protesters and desperate for new ideas to re-launch his second term.

Although he has pushed through his cherished pension reform after three months of protests and strikes, the move has sapped his image and turned his often-simmering country into a hotbed of anger.

In a national address last week, Macron promised to develop a fresh agenda before the summer holidays, saying "we have 100 days in front of us of calming down, of unity, of ambition and action in the service of France." Two days later, reprising a trick from his first term, he set off to meet angry voters face-to-face, or "close enough to get a slap", as one aide put it.

During two visits to rural France, he was booed and heckled. People banged saucepans -- an age-old French protest tradition -- wherever he walked. He parried some complaints, but took many others on the chin.

Aides hoped voters would at least credit him with personal courage and that the public humbling might release some of the pent-up frustration over the pension changes, which were opposed by two-thirds of the country.

Forcing people to retire two years later at 64 "was not a pleasure for anyone," Macron told one woman.

"The job of the president is not to be loved, nor to not be loved. It's to try to do the best for the country and to act," he said in the village of Selestat in eastern Alsace.