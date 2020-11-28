UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Accused, As Iranian Nuclear Scientists Killed

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 01:20 AM

Israel accused, as Iranian nuclear scientists killed

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Many Iranian scientists working in the nuclear sector have been killed over the past decade in targeted attacks blamed by Tehran on Israel, with the latest slaying coming on Friday.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said there were "serious indications of an Israeli role" in Friday's assassination of one of its most prominent nuclear scientists. He was identified by the defence ministry as Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who headed its reasearch and innovation organisation.

Some previous cases: - In January 2010, Massoud Ali Mohammadi, a particle physics professor at Tehran University, was killed when a booby-trapped motorcycle exploded outside his home in the capital.

The respected professor taught at the university but also worked for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Several leaders and official media in Iran quickly blamed the attack on Israeli and US intelligence services.

Tehran had the previous month accused the US and Israel of kidnapping nuclear scientist Shahram Amiri who disappeared in May that year - In November 2010, two scientists with key roles in the Iranian nuclear programme were targeted in Tehran by two bomb attacks that Iran blamed on Israel and the US.

One of the scientists, Majid Shahriari, was killed.

Between 2010 and 2012, at the height of the crisis with world powers over Iran's nuclear programme, five Iranian scientists were assassinated in Tehran, with Iran accusing the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Israeli spy service Mossad of being behind the killings.

- On November 12, 2011 an explosion in a munitions depot of the Revolutionary Guards in a Tehran suburb killed at least 36 people including General Hassan Moghadam, in charge of weapons programmes for the elite unit.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the US and Israel had led the operation against the Iranian nuclear programme.

Related Topics

Attack World Kidnapping Israel Iran Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Nuclear Los Angeles Tehran January May November Media

Recent Stories

US Closed at Least 10 Bases in Afghanistan Since S ..

38 minutes ago

Maradona's Manager Says Football Icon Was Tired, L ..

38 minutes ago

Golf: Alfred Dunhill Championship scores

38 minutes ago

Ruling on Biathlete Ustyugov Blow to Sports in Rus ..

38 minutes ago

Wales captain Jones' 'belief' intact ahead of Engl ..

38 minutes ago

Iran commander warns of 'severe revenge' for scien ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.