Israel Air Raid Kills One In Syria Coastal Region: State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 02:00 PM

Israel air raid kills one in Syria coastal region: state media

Damascus, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Israeli air strikes carried out overnight on targets in Syria's northwestern region of Latakia killed one civilian and wounded several other people, state media and a war monitor reported Wednesday.

The Israeli authorities do not generally comment on such reports but they have previously confirmed carrying out dozens of raids in Syria, mostly against Iranian assets.

"The Israeli attack left one civilian dead and six wounded, including a boy and his mother," a military source quoted by the official SANA news agency said.

State media said a plastics factory was among the sites hit in the raids, which struck the towns of Hifa in Latakia and Masyaf in the neighbouring province of Hama.

Syrian air defences were activated to counter the Israeli missiles, with "some shot down", the report added, without mentioning any military casualties.

