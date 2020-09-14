UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Announces 3-week Nationwide Coronavirus Lockdown

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 12:20 AM

Israel announces 3-week nationwide coronavirus lockdown

Jerusalem, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday the government would impose a three-week nationwide lockdown in a bid to quell soaring novel coronavirus cases.

"Today in the government meeting we reached a decision on a strict (lockdown) plan for three weeks, with an option that it will be extended," he said in a televised statement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sunday Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed arrives in Washington to sign U ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Tourism closes four establishments, suspends ..

56 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi $5 bn multi-tranche bonds listed on ADX

1 hour ago

CBUAE Governor stresses importance of adopting eff ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks first on Arab, regional level in ICT Ind ..

2 hours ago

UAE has prioritised people of determination: Shamm ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.