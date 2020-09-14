Israel Announces 3-week Nationwide Coronavirus Lockdown
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 12:20 AM
Jerusalem, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday the government would impose a three-week nationwide lockdown in a bid to quell soaring novel coronavirus cases.
"Today in the government meeting we reached a decision on a strict (lockdown) plan for three weeks, with an option that it will be extended," he said in a televised statement.