UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Appoints Commission To Review Pegaus-maker NSO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 05:40 PM

Israel appoints commission to review Pegaus-maker NSO

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Israel has established a commission to review allegations that NSO Group's controversial Pegasus phone surveillance software was misused, the head of parliament's Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee said Thursday.

"The defence establishment appointed a review commission made up of a number of groups," lawmaker Ram Ben Barak told Army Radio.

"When they finish their review, we'll demand to see the results and assess whether we need to make corrections," the former deputy head of Israel's Mossad spy agency added.

Pegasus has been implicated in possible mass surveillance of journalists, human rights defenders and 14 heads of state.

Their phone numbers were among some 50,000 potential surveillance targets on a list leaked to rights group Amnesty International and Paris-based Forbidden Stories.

NSO has said the leak is "not a list of targets or potential targets of Pegasus." NSO chief executive Shalev Hulio told Army Radio Thursday that he would "be very pleased if there were an investigation, so that we'd be able to clear our name".

He also alleged there was an effort "to smear all the Israeli cyber industry".

NSO has said it exports to 45 countries, with approval from the Israeli government.

Hulio said the company could not disclose the details of its contracts due to "issues of confidentiality," but said he would offer full transparency to any government seeking more details.

"Let any state entity come along -- any official from any state -- and I'll be prepared to open everything up to them, for them to enter, to dig around from top to bottom," he said.

Ben Barak said Israel's priority was "to review this whole matter of giving licences." Pegasus had "exposed many terror cells", he said, but "if it was misused or sold to irresponsible bodies, this is something we need to check."Paris-based Reporters Without Borders on Wednesday called for a moratorium on cyber surveillance software.

Pegasus can hack into mobile phones without a user knowing, enabling clients to read every message, track a user's location and tap into the phone's camera and microphone.

Related Topics

Army Exports Israel Mobile Parliament Amnesty International Company All From Government Industry Top

Recent Stories

Egypt extends state of emergency for another 3 mon ..

51 minutes ago

Senior military commanders congratulate UAE Armed ..

2 hours ago

Emirates takes off to Miami

3 hours ago

India&#039;s daily COVID-19 cases rise by 41,383

4 hours ago

China evacuates tens of thousands as China storms ..

4 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.93 a barrel W ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.