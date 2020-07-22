UrduPoint.com
Israel Arrests Palestinian Cultural Leaders, Raids Centres

Wed 22nd July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Israeli police arrested two prominent Palestinian cultural leaders on Wednesday at their home in east Jerusalem, police and a defence lawyer said.

Rania Elias, who heads the Yabous Cultural Centre and her husband Suhail Khoury, Director General of the Edward Said National Conservatory of Music, were detained at their home in Jerusalem's Beit Hanina neighbourhood.

The Yabous centre and the conservatory were also raided by police and Israeli tax investigators, with documents confiscated.

The Palestine Liberation Organization condemned the arrests and raids as partof "Israel's violent and systematic campaign against Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem".

