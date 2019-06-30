Israel Arrests Palestinian Minister In Jerusalem
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 01:50 PM
Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Israeli police said Sunday they had detained and were questioning the Palestinian minister for Jerusalem affairs, while a source close to the official said he was arrested in his home.
Palestinian minister for Jerusalem affairs Fadi al-Hadami was detained and was being questioned for "activities in Jerusalem", Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld told AFP.