Israel Arrests Palestinian Minister In Jerusalem

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 01:50 PM

Israel arrests Palestinian minister in Jerusalem

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Israeli police said Sunday they had detained and were questioning the Palestinian minister for Jerusalem affairs, while a source close to the official said he was arrested in his home.

Palestinian minister for Jerusalem affairs Fadi al-Hadami was detained and was being questioned for "activities in Jerusalem", Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld told AFP.

